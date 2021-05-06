For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
