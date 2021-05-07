May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.