Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
