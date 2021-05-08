May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.