This evening in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy and windy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rai…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
This evening in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…