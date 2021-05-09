Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
