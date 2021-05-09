 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

