This evening in Shenandoah: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
