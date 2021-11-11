Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.