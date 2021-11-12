Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.