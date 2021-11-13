Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.