Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Occasional snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Tuesday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.