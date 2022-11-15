Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.