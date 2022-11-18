 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

