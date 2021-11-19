Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
