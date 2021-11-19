Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.