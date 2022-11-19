 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 14F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

