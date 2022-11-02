Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.