Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

