Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.