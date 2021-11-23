Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.