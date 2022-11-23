 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio