Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.