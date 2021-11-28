 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

{{featured_button_text}}

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics