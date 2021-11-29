Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.