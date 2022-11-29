Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.