Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north.