Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.