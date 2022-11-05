Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.