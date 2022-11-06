Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.