Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

