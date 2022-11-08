Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
