Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

