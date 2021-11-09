Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah