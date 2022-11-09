Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.