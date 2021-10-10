Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.