This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah