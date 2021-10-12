Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Shenandoah. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.