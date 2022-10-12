 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.

