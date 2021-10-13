Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
