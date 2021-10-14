Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.