Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.