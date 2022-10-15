Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.