Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

