Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

