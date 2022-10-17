Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.