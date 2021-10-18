Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
