Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

