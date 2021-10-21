For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednes…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. It l…