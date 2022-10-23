Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.