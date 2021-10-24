This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah