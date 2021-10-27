Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.