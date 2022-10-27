Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.