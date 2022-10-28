Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.